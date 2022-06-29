Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe auf Munich. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.06.2022 - DE000HLB81A5
29.06.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB81A5 Partizip.Anl.19(21.06.23)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.06.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB81A5 Partizip.Anl.19(21.06.23)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.06.2022: WARJP_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,50 €
|94,70 €
|0,80 €
|+0,84%
|28.06./18:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB81A5
|HLB81A
|105,40 €
|93,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,50 €
|+0,84%
|28.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.