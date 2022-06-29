Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Express Step Down Air. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.06.2022 - DE000CS8DNS7
29.06.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DNS7 Bon.Expr.SD A Z.31.10.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.06.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DNS7 Bon.Expr.SD A Z.31.10.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.06.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.06./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DNS7
|CS8DNS
|101,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.06.22
= Realtime
