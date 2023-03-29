Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Volk. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.03.2023 - DE000LB3NW53
28.03.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3NW53 Safe-Anl Cap 23(28.05.27) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3NW53 Safe-Anl Cap 23(28.05.27) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.03.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3NW53
|LB3NW5
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.03.23
= Realtime
