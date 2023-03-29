Erweiterte Funktionen



28.03.23 23:59
Das Instrument DE000LB3NW53 Safe-Anl Cap 23(28.05.27) VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3NW53 Safe-Anl Cap 23(28.05.27) VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.03.2023: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3NW53 LB3NW5 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  24.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  24.03.23
