6Y 3M Express Airbag Zertifik. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.02.2024 - DE000PN99EQ6




29.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000PN99EQ6 EXPR.AIR.Z30.05.30 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.02.2024: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PN99EQ6 EXPR.AIR.Z30.05.30 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.02.2024: WARBN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 28.02./07:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PN99EQ6 PN99EQ 1.010 € -   €
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  23.02.24
