6Y 3M Express Airbag Zertifik. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.02.2024 - DE000PN99EQ6
29.02.24 00:46
Das Instrument DE000PN99EQ6 EXPR.AIR.Z30.05.30 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.02.2024: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PN99EQ6 EXPR.AIR.Z30.05.30 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.02.2024: WARBN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.02./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PN99EQ6
|PN99EQ
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.02.24
