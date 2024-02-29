Erweiterte Funktionen
DuoRendite Easy-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.02.2024 - DE000LB40198
29.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB40198 Easy AktAnl Duo 24(25-27) BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.02.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB40198 Easy AktAnl Duo 24(25-27) BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.02.2024: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB40198
|LB4019
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|26.02.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|26.02.24
