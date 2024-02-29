Das Instrument DE000LB40198 Easy AktAnl Duo 24(25-27) BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.02.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB40198 Easy AktAnl Duo 24(25-27) BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.02.2024: WARLB_01