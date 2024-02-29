Erweiterte Funktionen



DuoRendite Easy-Aktien-Anleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.02.2024 - DE000LB40198




29.02.24 00:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB40198 Easy AktAnl Duo 24(25-27) BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.02.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB40198 Easy AktAnl Duo 24(25-27) BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.02.2024: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 421% Crypto Hot Stock nach 1.337.328% mit Bitcoin ($BTC)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,75 € 100,75 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB40198 LB4019 100,75 € 100,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,75 € 0,00%  26.02.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,75 € 0,00%  26.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 525% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...