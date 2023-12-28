Erweiterte Funktionen
Halma - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.12.2023 - DE000HVB8FC1
28.12.23 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8FC1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8FC1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,30 $
|28,98 $
|0,32 $
|+1,10%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0004052071
|865047
|31,44 $
|21,55 $
29,30
+1,10%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,85 €
|+1,51%
|27.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|26,55 €
|+1,14%
|27.12.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|29,30 $
|+1,10%
|27.12.23
|München
|26,50 €
|0,00%
|27.12.23
|Stuttgart
|26,05 €
|-0,76%
|27.12.23
|Frankfurt
|26,10 €
|-1,51%
|27.12.23
|Berlin
|26,10 €
|-1,51%
|27.12.23
|Hannover
|26,10 €
|-1,88%
|27.12.23
= Realtime
