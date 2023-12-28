Das Instrument DE000HVB8FB3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)S92 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8FB3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)S92 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2023: WARUN_04