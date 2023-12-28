Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express Zertifikat auf. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.12.2023 - DE000BC0K5L2
28.12.23 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BC0K5L2 F.K.EXP.Z.23/28.12.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2023: WARBA_03 The instrument DE000BC0K5L2 F.K.EXP.Z.23/28.12.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2023: WARBA_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.12./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BC0K5L2
|BC0K5L
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|19.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.