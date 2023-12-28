Das Instrument DE000BC0K5L2 F.K.EXP.Z.23/28.12.2027 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2023: WARBA_03 The instrument DE000BC0K5L2 F.K.EXP.Z.23/28.12.2027 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2023: WARBA_03