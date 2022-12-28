Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Dano. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.12.2022 - DE000VU0DD01
28.12.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU0DD01 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)BSN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2022: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VU0DD01 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)BSN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2022: WARVO_01_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.12./18:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU0DD01
|VU0DD0
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
