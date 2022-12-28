Das Instrument DE000HVB7DV8 HVB TOP Z.28.12.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7DV8 HVB TOP Z.28.12.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2022: WARUN_03