28.12.22 00:54
Das Instrument DE000HVB7C53 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(24)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7C53 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(24)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2022: WARUN_02

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 26.12./21:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7C53 HVB7C5 1.008 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  22.12.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  23.12.22
