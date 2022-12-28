Erweiterte Funktionen
Indexanleihe auf DAX [HypoVe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.12.2022 - DE000HVB7C20
28.12.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7C20 HVB Indexanleihe v.22(24)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7C20 HVB Indexanleihe v.22(24)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.12./21:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7C20
|HVB7C2
|1.008 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.12.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.12.22
