Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Allian. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.12.2022 - DE000HVB7C12
28.12.22 00:54
Das Instrument DE000HVB7C12 HVB BON.PRO Z28.12.27 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7C12 HVB BON.PRO Z28.12.27 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7C12
|HVB7C1
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|22.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.12.22
= Realtime
