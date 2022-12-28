Das Instrument DE000HVB7C12 HVB BON.PRO Z28.12.27 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.12.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB7C12 HVB BON.PRO Z28.12.27 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.12.2022: WARUN_02