Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.11.2023 - DE000HVB8CX4
28.11.23 00:52
Das Instrument DE000HVB8CX4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)PAH3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.11.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8CX4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)PAH3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.11.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8CX4
|HVB8CX
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|23.11.23
= Realtime
