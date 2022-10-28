Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Tot. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.10.2022 - DE000LB2VHG7
28.10.22 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2VHG7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2VHG7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.10.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.10./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2VHG7
|LB2VHG
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
Werte im Artikel
101,67
+0,29%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.10.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.