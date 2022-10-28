Erweiterte Funktionen



28.10.22 00:15
Das Instrument DE000LB2VHG7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 TOTB WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2VHG7 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 TOTB WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.10.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 27.10./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2VHG7 LB2VHG 1.010 € 1.010 €
Werte im Artikel
101,67 plus
+0,29%
1.010 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  25.10.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  25.10.22
