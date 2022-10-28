Erweiterte Funktionen
Terminix Global Holdings - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.10.2022 - DE000LB2VH95
28.10.22 00:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2VH95 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 DTG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.10.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB2VH95 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 DTG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.10.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,87 $
|37,87 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.10./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88087E1001
|A2QDJD
|48,66 $
|36,30 $
