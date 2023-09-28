Erweiterte Funktionen
5,25 % DuoRendite Easy-Aktie. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.09.2023 - DE000LB4GTS4
27.09.23 23:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4GTS4 Easy AktAnl Duo 23(24-26) DHL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.09.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4GTS4 Easy AktAnl Duo 23(24-26) DHL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.09.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4GTS4
|LB4GTS
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|25.09.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|25.09.23
