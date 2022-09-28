Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect auf Baye. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.09.2022 - DE000HVB72T3




28.09.22 00:20
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB72T3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.09.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB72T3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.09.2022: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 27.09./18:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB72T3 HVB72T 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  26.09.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  26.09.22
  = Realtime
