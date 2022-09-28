Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Baye. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.09.2022 - DE000HVB72T3
28.09.22 00:20
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB72T3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.09.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB72T3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.09.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.09./18:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB72T3
|HVB72T
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.09.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.09.22
Aktuell
