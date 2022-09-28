Das Instrument DE000HVB72T3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.09.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB72T3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.09.2022: WARUN_01