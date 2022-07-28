Das Instrument DE000HVB6W01 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(28.07.2027)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.07.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6W01 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(28.07.2027)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.07.2022: WARUN_03