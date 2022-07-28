Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Pro. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.07.2022 - DE000HVB6VN9
27.07.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6VN9 HVB EXP.PL 28.07.26 Pr&Gam. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.07.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6VN9 HVB EXP.PL 28.07.26 Pr&Gam. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.07.2022: WARUN_03
