Aktienanleihe auf PayPal Holdin. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.06.2022 - DE000HVB6S80
28.06.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6S80 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)2PP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.06.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6S80 HVB Aktienanleihe v.22(23)2PP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.06.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.06./17:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6S80
|HVB6S8
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.06.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
