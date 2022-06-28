Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.06.2022 - DE000HVB6RJ5
28.06.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6RJ5 HVB EXP.PL 01.10.27 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.06.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6RJ5 HVB EXP.PL 01.10.27 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.06.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.06./17:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6RJ5
|HVB6RJ
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.06.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.06.22
