Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Bay. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.04.2023 - DE000LB3QWX9




28.04.23 00:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3QWX9 Deep-Exp-Z 22.06.2029 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3QWX9 Deep-Exp-Z 22.06.2029 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.04.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie steigt 372%
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Usha Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3QWX9 LB3QWX 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  25.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  25.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt 306% mit dieser Lithium-Aktie - 10 Mio. to Lithium entdeckt - Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...