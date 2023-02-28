Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.02.2023 - DE000HVB7HL0




28.02.23 00:50
Das Instrument DE000HVB7HL0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.02.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7HL0 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.02.2023: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7HL0 HVB7HL 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  24.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  24.02.23
  = Realtime
