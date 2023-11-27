Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y 100% Kapitalschutz mit Ca. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.11.2023 - DE000PD996K7
26.11.23 22:26
Das Instrument DE000PD996K7 Anleihe v.23(27.11.28) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.11.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD996K7 Anleihe v.23(27.11.28) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.11.2023: WARBN_02
