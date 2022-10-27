Das Instrument DE000PF99YC0 F.EXPRESS Z29.12.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.10.2022: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99YC0 F.EXPRESS Z29.12.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.10.2022: WARBN_02