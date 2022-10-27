Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y2M Faktor Express Zertifika. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.10.2022 - DE000PF99YC0
27.10.22 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99YC0 F.EXPRESS Z29.12.27 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.10.2022: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PF99YC0 F.EXPRESS Z29.12.27 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.10.2022: WARBN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.10./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99YC0
|PF99YC
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|20.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.