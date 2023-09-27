Das Instrument DE000VM11SN8 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.09.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM11SN8 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.09.2023: WARVO_07_ITM