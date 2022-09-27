Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000HVB71X7 TOP ZERT. 29.09.25 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.09.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB71X7 TOP ZERT. 29.09.25 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.09.2022: WARUN_02

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB71X7 HVB71X 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  23.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  23.09.22
  = Realtime
