Top Zertifikat auf Daimler Truc. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.09.2022 - DE000HVB71V1
27.09.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB71V1 TOP ZERT. 29.09.25 MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.09.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB71V1 TOP ZERT. 29.09.25 MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.09.2022: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB71V1
|HVB71V
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.09.22
