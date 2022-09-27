Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Baye. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.09.2022 - DE000HVB71R9
27.09.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB71R9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.09.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB71R9 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.09.2022: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.09./18:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB71R9
|HVB71R
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.09.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
