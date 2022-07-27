Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.07.2022 - DE000VV444K8
26.07.22 23:52
Das Instrument DE000VV444K8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.07.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VV444K8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.07.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.07./16:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV444K8
|VV444K
|100,00 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
9,88
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.07.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.07.22
= Realtime
