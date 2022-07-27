Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Apple. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.07.2022 - DE000HVB6W92
26.07.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6W92 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.07.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6W92 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.07.2022: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6W92
|HVB6W9
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.07.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.