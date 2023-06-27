Das Instrument DE000HVB7X58 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.06.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7X58 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.06.2023: WARUN_03