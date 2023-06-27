Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe auf Deutsche Ban. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.06.2023 - DE000HVB7W00




27.06.23 00:01
Das Instrument DE000HVB7W00 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.06.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB7W00 HVB Aktienanleihe v.23(24)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.06.2023: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 25.06./21:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7W00 HVB7W0 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  23.06.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  23.06.23
  = Realtime
