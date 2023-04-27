Erweiterte Funktionen



Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.04.2023 - DE000LB3QY82




26.04.23 23:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3QY82 Deep-ExpZ Perf 23.06.2028 GZF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3QY82 Deep-ExpZ Perf 23.06.2028 GZF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2023: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Sensationelle 820ppm Lithium
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt riesige Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Usha Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3QY82 LB3QY8 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  24.04.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  24.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal - Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 9.280% mit E3 Lithium ($ETL)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...