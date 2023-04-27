Das Instrument DE000LB3QY82 Deep-ExpZ Perf 23.06.2028 GZF WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3QY82 Deep-ExpZ Perf 23.06.2028 GZF WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2023: WARLB_01