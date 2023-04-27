Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.04.2023 - DE000LB3QY74
26.04.23 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3QY74 Deep-ExpZ Perf 23.06.2028 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3QY74 Deep-ExpZ Perf 23.06.2028 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.04.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3QY74
|LB3QY7
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|24.04.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|24.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.