Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.03.2024 - DE000VD1EEW5
27.03.24 00:21
Das Instrument DE000VD1EEW5 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)CMC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.03.2024: WARVO_08_ITM The instrument DE000VD1EEW5 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)CMC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.03.2024: WARVO_08_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.03./18:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VD1EEW5
|VD1EEW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.03.24
= Realtime
