Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.03.2024 - DE000VD1EEW5




27.03.24 00:21
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000VD1EEW5 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)CMC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.03.2024: WARVO_08_ITM The instrument DE000VD1EEW5 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)CMC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.03.2024: WARVO_08_ITM

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 26.03./18:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VD1EEW5 VD1EEW 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  25.03.24
