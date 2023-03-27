Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.03.2023 - DE000LB3P3G0
26.03.23 21:32
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3P3G0 Deep-ExpZ plus 25.05.2029 IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3P3G0 Deep-ExpZ plus 25.05.2029 IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.03.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3P3G0
|LB3P3G
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|22.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|22.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
