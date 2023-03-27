Erweiterte Funktionen



26.03.23 21:32
Das Instrument DE000LB3P3A3 Deep-ExpZ plus 25.05.2029 BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.03.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3P3A3 Deep-ExpZ plus 25.05.2029 BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.03.2023: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3P3A3 LB3P3A 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  22.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  22.03.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
