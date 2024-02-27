Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Ba. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.02.2024 - DE000HVB8KB3
27.02.24 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8KB3 HVB EXP.PL 27.02.30 Bayer WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.02.2024: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8KB3 HVB EXP.PL 27.02.30 Bayer WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.02.2024: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8KB3
|HVB8KB
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|23.02.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|23.02.24
