USD Flex Invest Zertifikat 02/2. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.02.2024 - DE000HVB8HC7
27.02.24 00:52
Das Instrument DE000HVB8HC7 HVB Flex Inv.Z 28.02.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.02.2024: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8HC7 HVB Flex Inv.Z 28.02.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.02.2024: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.017,5 $
|1.017,5 $
|- $
|0,00%
|25.02./21:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8HC7
|HVB8HC
|1.018 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.017,5 $
|0,00%
|22.02.24
