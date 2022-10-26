Erweiterte Funktionen



26.10.22 00:13
Das Instrument DE000VV7FMS8 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.10.2022: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VV7FMS8 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.10.2022: WARVO_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 25.10./16:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV7FMS8 VV7FMS 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  24.10.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  24.10.22
  = Realtime
