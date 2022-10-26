Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.10.2022 - DE000VV7FMS8
26.10.22 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV7FMS8 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.10.2022: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VV7FMS8 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.10.2022: WARVO_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.10./16:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV7FMS8
|VV7FMS
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.10.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
