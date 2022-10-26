Finanztrends Video zu General Mills



Das Instrument DE000VV7FM33 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)LIN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.10.2022: WARVO_03 The instrument DE000VV7FM33 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)LIN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.10.2022: WARVO_03