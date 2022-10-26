Erweiterte Funktionen
6Y 4M Memory Express Airba. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.10.2022 - DE000PF99YH9
26.10.22 00:13
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99YH9 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z02.03.29 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.10.2022: WARBN_05 The instrument DE000PF99YH9 MEM.EXPR.AIR.Z02.03.29 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.10.2022: WARBN_05
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.10./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99YH9
|PF99YH
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|21.10.22
= Realtime
