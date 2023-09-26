Erweiterte Funktionen



25.09.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB4GWH1 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 P911 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.09.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4GWH1 Deep-Exp-Z 22.12.2028 P911 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.09.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4GWH1 LB4GWH 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  21.09.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  21.09.23
