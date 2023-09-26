Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Rhein. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.09.2023 - DE000HVB86X5
25.09.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB86X5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)RHM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.09.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB86X5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)RHM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.09.2023: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.09./21:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB86X5
|HVB86X
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.09.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.09.23
= Realtime
