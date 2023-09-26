Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Div. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.09.2023 - DE000HVB83L7
25.09.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB83L7 HVB EXP.PL 27.09.27 DivDAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.09.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB83L7 HVB EXP.PL 27.09.27 DivDAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.09.2023: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB83L7
|HVB83L
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|22.09.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|22.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.