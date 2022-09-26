Erweiterte Funktionen
4,0 % Express-Index-Anleihe au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.09.2022 - DE000LB3LCR4
25.09.22 21:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3LCR4 Express-Anleihe 22(26) DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3LCR4 Express-Anleihe 22(26) DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.09.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LCR4
|LB3LCR
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.09.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|21.09.22
