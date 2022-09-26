Erweiterte Funktionen



4,0 % Express-Index-Anleihe au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.09.2022 - DE000LB3LCR4




25.09.22 21:33
Das Instrument DE000LB3LCR4 Express-Anleihe 22(26) DB1X WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.09.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3LCR4 Express-Anleihe 22(26) DB1X WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.09.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3LCR4 LB3LCR 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  21.09.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  21.09.22
  = Realtime
