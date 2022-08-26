Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Cov. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.08.2022 - DE000LB3XFG5
26.08.22 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3XFG5 Deep-Exp-Z 27.10.2028 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.08.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3XFG5 Deep-Exp-Z 27.10.2028 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.08.2022: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.08./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3XFG5
|LB3XFG
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.08.22
