Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf MS. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.08.2022 - DE000LB3XFC4




26.08.22 00:08
Das Instrument DE000LB3XFC4 Deep-Exp-Z 27.10.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.08.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3XFC4 Deep-Exp-Z 27.10.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.08.2022: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3XFC4 LB3XFC 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  23.08.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  23.08.22
  = Realtime
